Renault Kiger compact SUV spotted yet again ahead of India launch

Ahead of its launch, the Renault Kiger has been spied road-testing in India. These new set of spy shots reveal its design silhouette, especially its profile.

Earlier this week, spy images of the Renault Kiger uncovered its fascia, which revealed its front bumper design and the two-tier headlamp setup. The overall design comes across as that of a sporty crossover with steeply raked C-pillar.

Under the hood, it will be available with 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated as well as turbocharged petrol engines. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard. Additionally, the NA motor will get an AMT, while the turbo-petrol will be offered with a CVT.

This rival to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue will share its underpinnings with the Renault Triber. The compact SUV is expected to go on sale in India during the festive season. It is expected to undercut the competition by a large margin. Besides the above-mentioned rivals, the Renault Kiger will also compete with the Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport.

