Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Kiger continues testing; front design leaked

Renault Kiger continues testing; front design leaked

June 29, 2020, 07:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1620 Views
Write a comment
Renault Kiger continues testing; front design leaked

- Renault Kiger could be launched during the festive season

- New spy photos reveal production-ready fascia

The Renault Kiger has been spotted during a road-test once again, ahead of its launch that is expected to take place during the festive season later this year. The new spy images reveal the design of the Kiger’s fascia.

Up-front, the Renault Kiger, codenamed HBC, will feature a two slat grille with chrome inserts, LED DRLs, bumper mounted headlamps with three-point LED cube inserts and a large air dam with horizontal slats. Also on offer are silver roof rails, shark fin antenna and a rear wiper. The model features an emission testing device at the rear.

Renault Kiger Left Side View

Previous spy-shots have given us a look at the interior of the Renault Kiger, which is likely to come equipped with steering mounted controls, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, black and grey dual-tone theme and an engine start-stop button.

Powertrain options on the new Renault Kiger are likely to include a 1.0-litre three cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, three cylinder turbo-petrol motor. A five-speed manual transmission could be offered as standard while the naturally aspirated variant and turbo-petrol mill might receive an AMT unit and CVT unit respectively. Once launched, the Renault Kiger will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Image Source

  • Renault
  • Renault Kiger
  • Kiger
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

316 Likes
130965 Views

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

The Renault Triber is a seven-seater MPV that you ...

1682 Likes
101092 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in