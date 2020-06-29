Renault Kiger continues testing; front design leaked

- Renault Kiger could be launched during the festive season

- New spy photos reveal production-ready fascia

The Renault Kiger has been spotted during a road-test once again, ahead of its launch that is expected to take place during the festive season later this year. The new spy images reveal the design of the Kiger’s fascia.

Up-front, the Renault Kiger, codenamed HBC, will feature a two slat grille with chrome inserts, LED DRLs, bumper mounted headlamps with three-point LED cube inserts and a large air dam with horizontal slats. Also on offer are silver roof rails, shark fin antenna and a rear wiper. The model features an emission testing device at the rear.

Previous spy-shots have given us a look at the interior of the Renault Kiger, which is likely to come equipped with steering mounted controls, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, black and grey dual-tone theme and an engine start-stop button.

Powertrain options on the new Renault Kiger are likely to include a 1.0-litre three cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, three cylinder turbo-petrol motor. A five-speed manual transmission could be offered as standard while the naturally aspirated variant and turbo-petrol mill might receive an AMT unit and CVT unit respectively. Once launched, the Renault Kiger will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

