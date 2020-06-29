Mild to medium colour-blind citizens can now obtain driving licence

- Older restrictions prevented citizens with colour blindness from obtaining driving licence

- Part of MoRTH initiatives to enable 'divyangjan' citizens to avail transport-related services

The Indian government now allows citizens with mild to medium colour blindness to obtain driving licence. The Road Transport and Highways ministry has issued a notification for necessary amendments in required forms of motor vehicle norms. The latest development is a part of MoRTH initiatives to enable 'divyangjan' citizens to avail transport-related services.

'The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification for amendment to the Form 1 and Form 1A of the Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) Rules, 1989 for enabling the citizens with mild to medium colour blindness in obtaining the driving licence,' the ministry said in a statement. Further, an advisory for people with monocular vision has also been issued.

The statement reads, “The ministry received representations that the colour blind citizens are not able to have the driving licence made as restrictions through the requirements in the declaration about physical fitness (FORM 1) or the medical certificate (FORM 1A) makes it difficult. The issue was taken up with medical expert institution and advice was sought. The recommendations received were to allow mild to medium colour blind citizens to be allowed to drive and put restrictions only on the severe colour blind citizens from driving.”

Globally, citizens with certain degree of colour blindness can obtain a driving licence. A similar initiative has been introduced in India well.