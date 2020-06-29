New car launches in India in July 2020

The month of July 2020 will witness a range of launches, including models across body-styles. Among the list will be a sedan, SUV, performance sedan and a fully electric SUV. Let’s find out what July has in store for the Indian automobile market.

MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus is essentially a three-row version of the Hector that was launched in India last year. The model, which was recently listed on the official website, will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The former will be available in three variants while the latter is expected to be offered in a single variant. You can read all about the Hector Plus here.

2020 Honda All New City

The fifth-generation Honda City is set to be launched in India next month. The model will be offered with a range of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard while a CVT unit will be available exclusively with the petrol variant. To know all about the new City, you can click on the link here.

Audi RS7 Sportback

Bookings for the new Audi RS7 Sportback have begun for an amount of Rs 10 lakh ahead of its launch next month. The model receives a host of upgrades over its predecessor. The model will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 591bhp and 800Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. To know what to expect from the upcoming Audi RS7 Sportback, you can click here.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The first model to debut under the EQ brand in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be powered by two electric motor (one on each axle), producing a combined power output of 400bhp and 765Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 471kms. You can read all about the new Mercedes-Benz EQC here.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the petrol powered S-Cross in the last week of July or first week of August. A few dealerships have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the model, which will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the Renault Duster. Under the hood of the BS6 S-Cross will be a 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor producing 103.5bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit. Also on offer will be the SHVS mild-hybrid technology.