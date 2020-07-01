Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India registers sales of 2,012 units in June

MG Motor India registers sales of 2,012 units in June

July 01, 2020, 01:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2005 Views
Write a comment
MG Motor India registers sales of 2,012 units in June

- 1,867 units of the MG Hector and 145 units of the ZS EV sold last month

- The Hector Plus will be launched later this month

MG Motor India has recorded sale of 2012 units in June 2020. The company revealed that it sold 1,867 units of the Hector and 145 units of the ZS EV last month. The carmaker is all set to launch the Hector Plus in India later this month, details of which are available here.

MG recently introduced its contact-free technology suite, known as Shield Plus. The brand is undertaking sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The carmaker has also tied up with Medklinn’s Cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India said, “Even though our sales performance in June 2020 was better than May this year, we continue to face headwinds in supply chain and logistics due to multiple issues. Our teams are doing their best to overcome these challenges and we are looking forward to the launch of the Hector Plus in July 2020.”

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.45 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.93 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

87 Likes
145751 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

391 Likes
189505 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

2nd Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

14L - ₹ 18L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in