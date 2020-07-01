MG Motor India registers sales of 2,012 units in June

- 1,867 units of the MG Hector and 145 units of the ZS EV sold last month

- The Hector Plus will be launched later this month

MG Motor India has recorded sale of 2012 units in June 2020. The company revealed that it sold 1,867 units of the Hector and 145 units of the ZS EV last month. The carmaker is all set to launch the Hector Plus in India later this month, details of which are available here.

MG recently introduced its contact-free technology suite, known as Shield Plus. The brand is undertaking sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The carmaker has also tied up with Medklinn’s Cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India said, “Even though our sales performance in June 2020 was better than May this year, we continue to face headwinds in supply chain and logistics due to multiple issues. Our teams are doing their best to overcome these challenges and we are looking forward to the launch of the Hector Plus in July 2020.”