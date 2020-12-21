CarWale
    Nissan Magnite gets 15,000 bookings within 15 days of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Nissan Magnite was launched on 2 December, 2020

    - The model is offered across eight colours and four variants

    Nissan India has revealed that the Magnite sub-four metre SUV has surpassed the milestone of 15,000 bookings in 15 days. The model was unveiled earlier this year in the concept form, followed by the launch on 2 December, 2020.

    The Nissan Magnite was launched in the country with introductory prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in four variants across eight colours, details of which can be read here.

    Powertrain options on the Nissan Magnite include a 1.0-litre petrol engine offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a CVT unit is available as an option. We have driven the model and to read our detailed review, click here.

    In India, the Nissan Magnite rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Renault Kiger. The company will increase the prices of the model next month as the introductory prices will be withdrawn.

