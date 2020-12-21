All About Cars - Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite, Volkswagen Polo vs Hyundai i20, 2020 Best Car to Buy

In this week’s episode of All about Cars with CarWale, Abhishek Nigam answers your car buying and non car buying queries. Questions from our Facebook friends include an interesting one enquiring about from inside which compact SUV can one can see the edge of the engine cover, which is the best automatic car for Rs 11 Lakh, including the Magnite CVT , Honda Jazz CVT , Tata Nexon AMT and Hyundai Sonet IMT and whether one should buy the turbo or non turbo variant of the Nissan Magnite . We’ve also answered questions on which is the more comfortable, fun, safer and reliable city runabout – the Skoda Rapid or the Tata Nexon . Should someone spending almost Rs 40 Lakh do so on a Skoda Superb or SUVs like the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner ? Is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno unsafe, or is it a myth propagated by internet trolls? We have had only two questions on our Twitter page this week, please do contact us on @CarWale so that we can help you get the best car. We get asked which the more VFM petrol SUV – the Hyundai Creta or the Kia Seltos ? Which large SUV should one choose – the MG Hector or Tata Harrier or Mahindra XUV500 ? As always, our 79,000+ fan base on YouTube is hungry for answers. We tell you which fun-to-drive compact sedan you should choose, help a fan choose the best car for his elderly, but enthusiastic father and compare the low-speed ride quality and seat comfort of the Hyundai i20 and the Kia Sonet . Should one be charged an extra amount if prices are revised between booking and delivery date? Is the Skoda Superb getting updates in 2021? Which is the best SUV to go for if your daily running is low – the Sonet IMT, the Sonet Diesel MT or the Magnite CVT? We tell you about the latest news on the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. Would the engine of a Dzire driven for over 1.3 Lakh km be problem free? All this and more in this week’s All About Car with CarWale!