New production-ready Tata Gravitas spotted uncamouflaged ahead of launch

- Tata Gravitas will be launched in early 2021

- The model will be powered by a 170bhp 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine

The upcoming Tata Gravitas seven-seat SUV has been spotted without any camouflage for the first time ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place early next year. The spy image reveals the rear profile of the production-ready model.

As seen in the spy image, the new Tata Gravitas features LED tail lights, a raked rear windshield, blacked-out tailgate applique, integrated spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, rear washer and wiper, Gravitas lettering, a faux skid plate, and a silver insert on the bumper with integrated exhaust pipes.

Based on the Omega platform that also underpins the Harrier, the 2021 Tata Gravitas is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than its five-seat sibling, and is likely to be offered in six-seat and seven-seat formats. The interiors of the model will be carried over from the Harrier, although the model is expected to receive additional features such as ivory coloured upholstery, electronic parking brake, and a sunroof.

The Tata Gravitas is likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine from the Harrier that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Once launched, the Gravitas will rival the Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus.