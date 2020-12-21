New Audi A4 facelift bookings open ahead of launch

- The A4 facelift will be the first model launch by Audi India for 2021

- Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 2 lakh

Audi has commenced bookings for the fifth-generation A4 facelift in India. Customers can book the new model at all authorised dealerships or on the official website for an amount of Rs 2 lakh. The company will also be offering a four-year comprehensive service package on all pre-bookings.

The upcoming Audi A4 facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that produces 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds. Based on the B9 A4 that made its debut in 2016, the facelifted model gets a revised exterior design and feature updates for the interior. The latter includes a new touchscreen infotainment system with an updated version of the brand’s MMI interface.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the new Audi A4. This will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range, and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment. The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high-performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven. The new Audi A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for us and we are confident of attracting buyers in that segment. 2021 will witness several product launches, and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India.”