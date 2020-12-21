2021 Mahindra XUV500 spotted again; new interior details leaked

- Likely to get a panoramic sunroof and centre-mounted rear aircon vents

- Expected to break covers in the first half of 2021.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 slated to be launched in the coming months has been spotted disguised on numerous occasions on Indian roads revealing several exterior styling and interior design. This time around, the prototype in the images show the three-row seating configuration of the new XUV500.

The 2021 Mahindras XUV500 as seen in the images show a completely wrapped test mule inside out. On the outside, the body panels are covered in camouflage hiding the new design for the headlight and taillight units. However, for the inside cabin, many new details can be noticed. The aircon vents for the second-row occupants have been repositioned to the centre between the front row seats from the earlier location at the B-Pillar.

Other leaked details include a manual hand-brake which is unlike the one seen on other test models equipped with an electronic one. This could hint at a lower or mid-spec variant being tested. Also seen is a panoramic sunroof and folded third-row seats displaying the boot space of the SUV. Other highlights of the new XUV500 is a new flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-screen setup, flush-fitting door handles, leather upholstery, and newly designed alloy wheels.

It will be powered by two new engines. A 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel motor with the former making 190bhp and 380Nm torque and the latter making 185bhp. Both the drivetrains will be coupled with a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Expect the new XUV500 to be launched in the first half of 2021. Mahindra’s Indian counterpart, Tata is also gearing up to launch the three-row Gravitas during the same period. MG also recently announced the unveiling of the seven-seater hector Plus in January 2021 and you can read more about it here.

Image Source