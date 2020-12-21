BMW India to hike prices from 4 January 2021

- Surge in price to be applicable across the range

- Price rise by up to two per cent owing to increasing input costs

BMW Group India has announced that it will be revising and increasing the prices for all BMW and MINI models starting from 4 January 2021. The rise will be up to two per cent across the entire range. The German car manufacturer attributes the increasing input cost for escalation in the prices.

Currently, the company locally produces at its Chennai plant - the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7, and MINI Countryman. Meanwhile, the models taking the CBU route include the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M, and BMW X5 M. The MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch are also imported for the Indian market.

BMW has over 80 touchpoints with over 650 employees across the country. It also comprises of a parts warehouse in Mumbai and a training centre in Gurugram NCR.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs. This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight.”