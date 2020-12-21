Volkswagen Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres introduced in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru

- Volkswagen India plans to open an additional 10 DWA Excellence Centres in 2021

– The initiative provides car evaluation, finance offers, and a range of multi-brand pre-owned cars

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the expansion of its Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres with the launch of two new outlets in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Through this initiative, the brand has opened a total of seven DWA Excellence Centres in 2020.

With DWA facilities, Volkswagen claims to address customers' concerns related to buying, selling, or exchange a used car. Along with providing a complete digital experience, customers of the Volkswagen DWA facilities can buy, sell or exchange a pre-owned car on the official website as well as can self-evaluate through the Das WeltAuto Valuator app. The expansion of the outlet is a step towards increasing the brand’s presence in the organised pre-owned segment in India.

In line with the strategy to increase focus on the used car business, Volkswagen India will have a total of 17 DWA Excellence Centres by end of 2021. While the outlets will be based on internal guidelines, the brand will also conduct verification and internal audits to ensure the smooth functioning of DWA Excellence Centres.

Commenting on this initiative, Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The organised pre-owned car business has received a positive response this year, wherein customer demand for affordable individual mobility has grown, which is likely to double in the coming years. In-line with this momentum, our Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres with multi-brand options, aims to professionalise the customer purchase experience and be a one-stop-shop for all the customer’s needs. We intend to further penetrate the markets by launching 10 more facilities in 2021.”