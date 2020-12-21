Gaurav Gill wins Round 2 of Indian National Rally Championship 2020

Three-time APRC champion Gaurav Gill has bagged another win in the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2020. Held in Itanagar, the Rally of Arunachal proved once again that Gill is the king of the mountains. With navigator Musa Sherif, the duo ruled each of the eight Special Stages over the weekend with a time of 42 minutes and 15 seconds, to make it a grand double in back-to-back rounds.

Meanwhile, Gill’s teammates Amittrajit Ghosh (co-driver Ashwin Naik) followed him home in the overall INRC class with a time of 43:48.1 seconds. And Dean Mascarenhas claimed the INRC 2 title. Fabid Ahmer and Maninder Singh Prince finished second and third, respectively, in INRC 3. Former INRC champion Karna Kadur finished in the third position in the overall elite class.

Defending INRC champion Chetan Shivram (with Rupesh Kholay) of Yokohama Tyres, who had a DNF in the last round, started the round with a stock engine car and still managed to finish 13th overall to take valuable leg points. Following Dean Mascarenhas in INRC 2 was Snap Racing's Sahil Khanna (and Vidit Jain) and Rahul Kanthraj (along with co-driver Vivek Y Bhat). Aditya Thakur (and Virendra Kashyap) of Team Nutulapati won the top place in INRC 3. Last round’s winner Maninder Singh Prince and his navigator Vinay Padmasali made it to the third place on the podium with a total time of 48:06.4 minutes.

Mujeeb Rahman (and Goutham CP) won the top prize in the INRC 4 category while last year’s winner Vaibhav Marathe (and Suhan MK) took the second place. Rohith Iyer (and M Manjunath) grabbed the third position on the podium. In the Junior INRC category, Harikrishna Wadia (and Chirag Thakur) claimed the top position, followed by Arjun (and Shanmuga SN). Team Vasundhara’s Pragathi Gowda (and Deeksha Balakrishna) impressed everyone by taking the third place.