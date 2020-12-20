Nissan Magnite Tech Pack detailed

- Optional tech pack available

- Incorporates some high-end accessories

- Adds to practicality and exclusivity

The recently launched Nissan Magnite is available with a plethora of exterior and interior accessories. Here we will give you a lowdown of a Tech pack introduced specially for this new SUV.

The additional provisions that buyers benefit from this Tech pack include a wireless charger, JBL speakers and even an air purifier. Then, there's special focus on elevating the interior environment with the help of LED scuff plates, puddle lamps and ambient mood lighting. All of these afore-mentioned features can be had together at a price of Rs 38,698.

As you might know by now that there are four trims of the Magnite namely, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. But do note, this tech pack can only be had with the top-of-the-line trims specifically the XV and XV Premium. It's being sold officially through Nissan dealerships and once opted for, it will be fitted at dealerships along with the delivery of the new vehicle. It looks promising enough to add to a customer's delight and for a car that anyway comes with a lot of features and functionalities.