Nissan Magnite Tech Pack detailed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,662 Views
    - Optional tech pack available

    - Incorporates some high-end accessories

    - Adds to practicality and exclusivity

    The recently launched Nissan Magnite is available with a plethora of exterior and interior accessories. Here we will give you a lowdown of a Tech pack introduced specially for this new SUV.

    The additional provisions that buyers benefit from this Tech pack include a wireless charger, JBL speakers and even an air purifier. Then, there's special focus on elevating the interior environment with the help of LED scuff plates, puddle lamps and ambient mood lighting. All of these afore-mentioned features can be had together at a price of Rs 38,698.

    Nissan Magnite Front Scuff Plates

    As you might know by now that there are four trims of the Magnite namely, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. But do note, this tech pack can only be had with the top-of-the-line trims specifically the XV and XV Premium. It's being sold officially through Nissan dealerships and once opted for, it will be fitted at dealerships along with the delivery of the new vehicle. It looks promising enough to add to a customer's delight and for a car that anyway comes with a lot of features and functionalities.

    Nissan Magnite USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 4.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.17 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.83 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.69 Lakh
