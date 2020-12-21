Maruti Suzuki Jimny hits assembly line at Gurgaon plant; first batch to be exported to global markets

- First production batch likely to be exported for international markets

- Expected to be launched for the Indian markets next year

Maruti Suzuki has commenced the local production of the off-road oriented Jimny at its Gurgaon plant. Initially, the first lot consisting of the 50 units is likely to be exported to the global markets to meet the growing demands. The Jimny is a popular model for the Japanese car-maker internationally, so much so that the waiting period has escalated to almost 18 months in some markets.

The Indo-Japanese car manufacturer assembles the Jimny locally with imported Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits from Japan. Both the three-door and five-door versions of the SUV are likely to be assembled in India, with the latter one solely being built for the Indian market. With the launch of the new Thar, the brand might also consider introducing the three-door Jimny for the Indian markets, which can be a direct competition for the Thar. This could save the cost to the company estimated to develop and manufacture the five-door Jimny as planned earlier for the local market.

Some reports on the internet also state that the company might showcase the Jimny at its Nexa dealerships in the coming months to gauge public interest for the SUV. The Jimny was also spotted testing a few months back on Indian roads; details of which can be read here. For the overseas market, the Jimny is powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 105bhp and 130Nm of peak torque. An all-wheel-drive system with low-range is standard while the transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Image Source