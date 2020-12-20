Nissan Magnite Care maintenance plans launched

- Nissan India claims the lowest-in-segment maintenance cost for Magnite

- The company offers a warranty for two years or 50,000km as standard on the model

Nissan India has introduced a prepaid maintenance plan known as Nissan Magnite Care. The plan is applicable for two to five years, with options to choose between the Gold and Silver packages. The Gold package covers comprehensive periodic maintenance service while the silver package covers basic maintenance service. The maintenance plan is also transferable with the ownership change.

Nissan India claims that the Magnite comes with a lowest-in-class maintenance cost at 29 paise per kilometre (for 50,000km). The brand is currently offering its customers multiple labour-free services on the model. The Nissan Magnite is currently offered with a standard warranty of two years or 50,000km, which can be extended up to a period of five years or 1 lakh kilometres.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan as a customer-centric brand, understands the importance of providing unique value-added services to its discerning Indian customers like the online service booking, the online service calculator and a completely enhanced digital ecosystem. The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with over 20 best-in-class and first-in-class features with Nissan’s promise of lowest cost of maintenance.”