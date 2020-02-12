Please Tell Us Your City

  Nissan compact SUV teaser reveals its LED taillights; India launch in H2 2020

Nissan compact SUV teaser reveals its LED taillights; India launch in H2 2020

February 12, 2020, 12:24 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
932 Views
Be the first to comment
Nissan compact SUV teaser reveals its LED taillights; India launch in H2 2020

- New teaser reveals its LED taillights

- Expected to be launched in second half of 2020

- Will be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine

Nissan India has released the second teaser of its upcoming compact SUV, which will be launched in India in the first half of FY2020-21. This essentially means that the B-SUV will be launched sometime around this festive season. The teaser image reveals the smartly-designed LED taillights of the compact SUV.

The design of the compact SUV will be based on Nissan’s global SUV heritage and will be loaded to the gills with features. We expect Nissan to offer the compact SUV at a lower price point and play the value card as compared to the competition. Speaking of which, it will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Nissan Kicks Exterior Right Side

The new Nissan compact SUV will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, which it will share with the upcoming Renault compact SUV and the Triber as well. So, we can expect a lot of parts sharing, which will also provide economy of scale to both the car manufacturers.

The compact SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre TCe turbo-petrol engine, which was showcased by Renault at the Auto Expo 2020. This motor will be paired to both, a manual as well as an automatic transmission. In Europe, this powertrain makes 99bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. Nissan will manufacture the compact SUV in India for the domestic market and eventually export it to the world.

