
503bhp Aston Martin Vantage Roadster breaks cover

February 12, 2020, 12:17 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
526 Views
Be the first to comment
503bhp Aston Martin Vantage Roadster breaks cover

- Drops the Volante name for the soft top model

- Powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 making 503bhp/685Nm

Aston Martin has expanded its drop-top range with the introduction of the new Vantage Roadster. Interestingly, the smallest Aston Martin convertible doesn’t adopt the Volante moniker. And the fabric soft top is claimed to be the fastest folding roof with sub-seven second operation time.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage Exterior

Powering the Vantage Roadster is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which does duty on the Coupe and pushes out 503bhp and 685Nm. All the firepower is sent to the rear wheels through a ZF-derived eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 0-100kmph time of 3.7 seconds is just 0.2 seconds slower than the hardtop model and the top speed is 306kmph.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage Exterior

With the Z-fold roof mechanism, the Roadster is just 60 kilograms heavier. Aston claims the roof is the fastest operating mechanism taking 6.7 seconds to go down and 6.8 seconds to rise back up. And this can be done at speeds up to 50kmph. Under the skin, the Roadster also comes fitted with adaptive suspension, torque vectoring and electronic differential.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage Exterior

In terms of appearance, the Vantage wears an optional vane grille as a homage to the classic Astons. This grille is a part of the 70th anniversary of the Vantage name and can also be had on the coupe. There is also a new range of optional alloy wheel designs in a choice of finishes as a part of the update.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage Exterior

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is priced at 161,000 USD while the 2021 coupe is priced at 146,000 USD. Both the models are available for pre-order and deliveries are slated to commence in the third quarter of 2020. We expect the Vantage Roadster to be launched in India as well, promptly after it goes on sale in the international market.



Aston Martin V8 Vantage Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.3 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.4 Crores onwards

Popular Videos

Aston Martin DB11 Media Preview

Aston Martin DB11 Media Preview

With the British vibe and Bond music in the air ...

1154 Likes
55845 Views

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

451 Likes
334699 Views



