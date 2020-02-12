503bhp Aston Martin Vantage Roadster breaks cover

- Drops the Volante name for the soft top model

Aston Martin has expanded its drop-top range with the introduction of the new Vantage Roadster. Interestingly, the smallest Aston Martin convertible doesn’t adopt the Volante moniker. And the fabric soft top is claimed to be the fastest folding roof with sub-seven second operation time.

Powering the Vantage Roadster is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which does duty on the Coupe and pushes out 503bhp and 685Nm. All the firepower is sent to the rear wheels through a ZF-derived eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 0-100kmph time of 3.7 seconds is just 0.2 seconds slower than the hardtop model and the top speed is 306kmph.

With the Z-fold roof mechanism, the Roadster is just 60 kilograms heavier. Aston claims the roof is the fastest operating mechanism taking 6.7 seconds to go down and 6.8 seconds to rise back up. And this can be done at speeds up to 50kmph. Under the skin, the Roadster also comes fitted with adaptive suspension, torque vectoring and electronic differential.

In terms of appearance, the Vantage wears an optional vane grille as a homage to the classic Astons. This grille is a part of the 70th anniversary of the Vantage name and can also be had on the coupe. There is also a new range of optional alloy wheel designs in a choice of finishes as a part of the update.

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is priced at 161,000 USD while the 2021 coupe is priced at 146,000 USD. Both the models are available for pre-order and deliveries are slated to commence in the third quarter of 2020. We expect the Vantage Roadster to be launched in India as well, promptly after it goes on sale in the international market.