New Skoda Karoq India launch in April; key features and specifications revealed

- Skoda Karoq to be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

- The model will feature all LED lighting

The Skoda Karoq was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 ahead of its launch that will take place in April this year. Now, the company has revealed the specifications and key features of the model ahead of its launch. To be imported to India via the CBU route, the Karoq will rival the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

The new Skoda Karoq will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre, TSI direct injection, turbo-petrol engine that produces 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500-3,500rpm. This motor will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission that enables the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in nine seconds, up to a top speed of 202 kmph.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Skoda Karoq include all LED lighting and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the model will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, virtual cockpit, 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, Stone Beige leather seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a ParkTronic system. Safety features would include nine airbags, ABS, EBD and ESC.