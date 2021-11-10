Updated Skoda Karoq global debut on 30 November

- Mid-life update for the Czech carmaker’s second SUV

- More than five lakh units produced globally since 2017

Skoda has confirmed the arrival of the mid-life update for the Karoq. To make a global premiere on 30 November, the refreshed Karoq will carry subtle changes as seen on the Kodiaq facelift before it.

The Mladá Boleslav-based carmaker claims that the Karoq has been their second-best performing product last year (and the first half of 2021) after the Octavia in terms of sales. First introduced in 2017, more than five lakh units of the Karoq haves been produced on a global scale. It is currently on sale in 60 countries and is produced in Czech Republic and Slovakia as well as in Russia and China.

No details of the changes we’d see on the Karoq facelift haves been revealed by the carmaker. But judging by the spied prototypes and updates on other Skoda models, we can make an educated guess. There will be the new ‘moustache’ grille upfront with headlights adopting a slightly reworked lighting signature. The higher-spec models might also receive matrix LED technology. Similar lighting tweaks will be seen at the rear with new taillight graphics.

Apart from that, we could expect newer paint options and alloy wheel designs to go with the update. On the inside, there would be the inclusion of the newest infotainment screen and operating system Skoda is offering on the new Octavia and Kodiaq. More ‘simply clever’ goodies are also expected, however, the cabin will remain more or less unchanged.

Under the skin, the powertrain choices should remain unchanged. Word on the street is that there will be a plug-in hybrid version joining the line-up. We haven’t seen the souped-up RS version of the older one either, so that’s another thing to look forward to in the updated model. Whether or not these two versions of the Karoq will become a reality remains to be seen.

More details shall be revealed in a run-up to the digital reveal at the end of this month.