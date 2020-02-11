Volkswagen Polo sedan sketches revealed

German car manufacturer Volkswagen has released the first set of sketches for the new Polo sedan. The vehicle is due to be introduced in the Russian market and will replace the current-generation model. The Polo sedan in Russia is essentially the rebadged Vento which is sold in India.

Based on what can be seen, the new Polo sedan will get an updated fascia that features a new grille with chrome inserts and a set of twin-pod headlights. The sporty looking bumper gets a wide air dam along with triangular air vents on either sides. The rear section gets twin-pod wraparound taillights and bumper with integrated exhaust tips. To enhance its overall appeal, the vehicle will get dual-tone alloy wheels.

As for the interior, the Polo sedan will feature a new dashboard with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. Engine options are not known for now, however, it is believed that the Russian-spec Polo sedan might offer a choice of a 1.6-litre MPI and a 1.4-litre TSI engine. These engines will be mated to either a manual gearbox or a DSG.

As for the Indian market, the new generation Vento will be based on the MQB AO IN platform.