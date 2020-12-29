CarWale
    Skoda Auto India announces price hike from 1 January

    Skoda Auto India announces price hike from 1 January

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    516 Views
    Skoda Auto India announces price hike from 1 January

    - Price rise to be effective from 1 January 2021

    - Revision of prices to be applicable across all the models

    Skoda Auto India has declared a bump in the price of up to 2.5 per cent for its entire model range in the country. The new prices will come into force from 1 January 2021. The Czech Republic based car-maker has pointed increasing input costs, and rising foreign exchange rates for its imposed decision. 

    Front View

    Recently, many car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, BMW, Renault, Audi, Nissan, Isuzu, and MG have also announced a revision of the costs from next month. The current line up of Skoda in India consists of the Rapid, Octavia RS 245, Superb, and the Karoq. The Karoq SUV is retailed as a CBU model in India and is sold out for the year. 

    Right Side View

    The Rapid has benefitted with a new 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and is a gem to drive. Do read our first-drive review of the Rapid Petrol Automatic and the Rapid Manual. The ‘RS’ badged Octavia impressed us with its jaw-dropping performance when we drove it around the airstrip at the Aambey Valley recently. You can read our track review of the RS 245 here.

    Skoda Rapid TSI Left Front Three Quarter

    For the coming year, Skoda has lined up an array of products to be launched for the Indian market. It showcased the Vision IN Concept SUV at the Auto Expo this year which will lock horns with the segment-leaders like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The fourth-generation Octavia and the Kodiaq with BS6 compliant engines are also likely to break covers this year. 

    Skoda Rapid TSI Image
    Skoda Rapid TSI
    ₹ 7.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Skoda
    • Superb
    • Skoda Superb
    • Octavia
    • Skoda Octavia
    • Skoda Rapid TSI
    • Karoq
    • Skoda Karoq
    • Vision IN Concept
    • Skoda Vision IN Concept
    • Rapid TSI
