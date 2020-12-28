CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Peugeot 208 spied testing again on Indian roads

    Peugeot 208 spied testing again on Indian roads

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,520 Views
    Peugeot 208 spied testing again on Indian roads

    - Prototype spotted is the second-generation model

    - Can rival the B-segment hatchbacks in India

    Groupe PSA had announced its foray in the populated Indian automobile market last year with plans to introduce three new cars by 2023. Since then, the French car manufacturer has been extensively testing its models in the country. Surprisingly, the hatchback from the PSA Groupe – the Peugeot 208 has also been spotted testing several times on Indian soil.

    The earlier sightings of the premium hatchback had been made a few years back sans any disguise. Back then, the CBU units were imported in the country and were tested in Indian conditions. This time, however, a completely camouflaged prototype has been spotted on Indian roads. The test mule features a sloping bonnet line, swept-back headlamps with projectors, and grille on the centre with mesh-type design. On the side is the leaning roofline and steel rims. The rear holds the tail lamps, boot-mounted number plate slot and wiper. 

    Peugeot 309 Left Side View

    The details with respect to the interiors are unavailable at the moment but we expect frequent viewings of the prototype for more details. Meanwhile, more for details on the Peugeot 208, you can read our story here. As per the disclosures made by the brand last year, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be the first offering for the Indian market. We have spotted the SUV being tested and you can read all about it here.

    Although the engine specifications are not known at the moment, it is a well-known fact that PSA develops and manufactures the 1.2-litre petrol engine in India for its global models. It aims to focus and establish itself as a premium brand in India which will also reflect in the models lined up for the coming years. If the company introduces the Peugeot 208 in the country, it will target the popular segment which is currently occupied by the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

    Image Source

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 25.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Peugeot
    • Citroen
    • 309
    • Peugeot 309
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars