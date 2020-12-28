Peugeot 208 spied testing again on Indian roads

- Prototype spotted is the second-generation model

- Can rival the B-segment hatchbacks in India

Groupe PSA had announced its foray in the populated Indian automobile market last year with plans to introduce three new cars by 2023. Since then, the French car manufacturer has been extensively testing its models in the country. Surprisingly, the hatchback from the PSA Groupe – the Peugeot 208 has also been spotted testing several times on Indian soil.

The earlier sightings of the premium hatchback had been made a few years back sans any disguise. Back then, the CBU units were imported in the country and were tested in Indian conditions. This time, however, a completely camouflaged prototype has been spotted on Indian roads. The test mule features a sloping bonnet line, swept-back headlamps with projectors, and grille on the centre with mesh-type design. On the side is the leaning roofline and steel rims. The rear holds the tail lamps, boot-mounted number plate slot and wiper.

The details with respect to the interiors are unavailable at the moment but we expect frequent viewings of the prototype for more details. Meanwhile, more for details on the Peugeot 208, you can read our story here. As per the disclosures made by the brand last year, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be the first offering for the Indian market. We have spotted the SUV being tested and you can read all about it here.

Although the engine specifications are not known at the moment, it is a well-known fact that PSA develops and manufactures the 1.2-litre petrol engine in India for its global models. It aims to focus and establish itself as a premium brand in India which will also reflect in the models lined up for the coming years. If the company introduces the Peugeot 208 in the country, it will target the popular segment which is currently occupied by the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

