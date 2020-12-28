Hyundai retains its position as India’s highest exporter of passenger vehicles

- Hyundai leads exports in the current fiscal year period from April to November 2020

- Maruti Suzuki and Ford take the second and third positions, respectively

Hyundai Motor India Limited has retained its position as the highest exporter of passenger vehicle in India. Interestingly, Hyundai has retained the pole position even after witnessing a 58.8 per cent drop in exports, with 54,641 units between April to November 2020 as compared to 1,32,800 units in the same period in 2019. The Hyundai Verna, Creta, and the Grand i10 are the key contributors to the export numbers.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki takes the second position with 49,968 unit export between April to November 2020 as against 68,415 unit export in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a 27 per cent drop in figures. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Baleno are the popular export models for the company.

Like the other car manufacturers in the country, Ford has also witnessed a 64 per cent drop in export figures. However, the company takes the third position with 32,783 unit export between April to November 2020, as against 90,939 unit export in the same period last year. That said, the Ford EcoSport tops the list of exported cars from India. The company has dispatched 28,047 units of the India-made EcoSport between April to November 2020.