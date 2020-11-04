Citroen C5 Aircross spied again; interiors leaked

- Citroen C5 Aircross interior spied for the first time

- The model is likely to be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains at launch

Citroen has been testing the C5 Aircross on India soil for a while now and a test-mule of the model has been spied once again, revealing new details. Images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged unit of the C5 Aircross, giving away details of the model’s interior.

As seen in the spy image, the Citroen C5 Aircross features a dual-tone dashboard, a large touchscreen infotainment system, vertically mounted AC vents with black surrounds, steering mounted controls, chrome door handles, electric parking brake, and an engine start-stop button.

On the outside, the new Citroen C5 Aircross features a split headlamp design, LED DRLs, fog lights, dual-tone bumpers, dual-tone roof rails, wrap-around LED tail lights, blacked-out pillars, and rear bumper-mounted reflectors.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross are not available at the moment. The model is expected to be offered with a 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 178bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit and an eight-speed automatic unit. The model is likely to be launched in the first half of 2021.

Image Source