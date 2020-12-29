MG ZS petrol variant continues testing ahead of launch

- MG ZS petrol spy-shots reveal new alloy wheels

- The model will be launched in H1 2021

MG Motor India is working on the petrol-powered version of the ZS EV and test-mules of the model have been spotted during road-tests yet again. The model is currently sold in India as an electric vehicle and the ICE powered version will arrive in the first half of 2021.

As seen in the new spy images, the new MG ZS petrol features two different sets of alloy wheels, including mono-tone and dual-tone units. Both the test-mules also feature a different design for the antenna, hinting that they could be two different variants that could be available at launch.

A few other notable features of the 2021 MG ZS petrol include blacked-out B-pillars and C-pillars, LED tail lights, roof-mounted spoiler with integrated high-mounted stop lamp, reflectors on the rear bumper, rear washer and wiper, and a fuel cap on the right side of the vehicle’s body.

The upcoming MG ZS petrol, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, will rival the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and the Kia Seltos. Under the hood, the model could arrive with a 1.5-litre VTi engine producing 118bhp and 150Nm of torque, as well as a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 161bhp and 230Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

