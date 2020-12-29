CarWale
    Nissan Magnite waiting period stretches to eight months

    Nissan Magnite waiting period stretches to eight months

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Nissan Magnite waiting period stretches to eight months

    - Nissan Magnite base variant has a waiting of 28 weeks

    - Prices of the model will be increased next month

    The Nissan Magnite was launched in India earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The sub-four metre SUV received a good response, amassing 15,000 bookings in 15 days.

    A new image leaked from internal data suggests that certain variants of the Nissan Magnite now command a waiting period of more than eight months. As per the image seen below, the base XE variant of the model commands a waiting period of more than 32 weeks, followed by the Turbo XV Premium (O) variant, which has a waiting period of more than 28 weeks.

    Nissan Magnite Front View

    The variant next in line for the highest waiting period of the Nissan Magnite is the Turbo XV, followed by the XL variant, accounting for a waiting period of more than 26 weeks and 24 weeks, respectively.

    Starting from next month, Nissan India will also hike the prices across the model range, including the Magnite, which was launched with introductory prices that are valid up to 31 December, 2020. The base variant of the model will witness a price hike of Rs 55,000, and you can read all the details here.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 4.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
