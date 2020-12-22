Nissan Magnite prices to be hiked next month

- Nissan Magnite was launched in India at Rs 4.99 lakh

- The base model will become expensive by Rs 55,000

Nissan India launched the Magnite sub-four metre SUV in the country earlier this month, with introductory prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As the validity of the introductory prices come to an end on 31 December, 2020, the company will hike the prices of the model from 1 January, 2021.

Starting next month, the prices of the Nissan Magnite will be increased by Rs 55,000, as the base variant will cost Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan India is yet to reveal the variant-wise break-up of the updated price list, which should arrive in the near future. The company recently launched maintenance plans for the Magnite, details of which are available here.

For the uninitiated, the Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a CVT unit is available as an option. We have driven the Magnite and to read our review, click here.