CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite prices to be hiked next month

    Nissan Magnite prices to be hiked next month

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    760 Views
    Nissan Magnite prices to be hiked next month

    - Nissan Magnite was launched in India at Rs 4.99 lakh

    - The base model will become expensive by Rs 55,000

    Nissan India launched the Magnite sub-four metre SUV in the country earlier this month, with introductory prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As the validity of the introductory prices come to an end on 31 December, 2020, the company will hike the prices of the model from 1 January, 2021.

    Starting next month, the prices of the Nissan Magnite will be increased by Rs 55,000, as the base variant will cost Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan India is yet to reveal the variant-wise break-up of the updated price list, which should arrive in the near future. The company recently launched maintenance plans for the Magnite, details of which are available here.

    For the uninitiated, the Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a CVT unit is available as an option. We have driven the Magnite and to read our review, click here.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 4.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.17 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.83 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.05 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.69 Lakh
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars