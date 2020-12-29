Top sedans reviewed in 2020

In this age of SUVs, the sedans are somehow loosing their charm with the Indian buyers. But we feel that the sedans offer unparalleled comfort and are equally engaging to drive. The new generation turbo petrol engines have done wonders with this class making it more frugal and fun to drive at the same time. We bring to you the list of sedans which we reviewed round the year.

2020 Honda City

The all-new City in its fifth generation is the senior-most contender in its segment. With the launch of the latest iteration this year, the City continues to dominate the segment with its spacious cabin, updated petrol engine, modern features, and connected car tech. On the downside, the diesel engine misses out on an automatic transmission and with the previous generation City still on sale, customers are likely to give the new City a second thought given the considerable price difference between the two models. We have driven the all-new City in both the guises and you can read all about it below.

2020 Honda All New City Diesel First Drive Review

2020 New Honda City Petrol First Drive Review

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

The smallest entry-level sedan from the Bavarian car-maker impressed us with its striking looks, agile handling, and refined diesel motor. Placed below the standard 3 Series, it feels as luxurious and premium as its elder sibling. The cabin is plush and is well laid out with features one might not expect in a sedan below the Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag. With the competition only to arrive next year in the form of Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, the Gran Coupe enjoys the exclusivity in its segment for the time being.

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d First Drive Review

Hyundai Aura

The Aura replaced the compact sedan Xcent this year and is offered with multiple engine and gearbox combinations. While its looks may divide opinion, it is a well-rounded product with many segment-best features and equipments to qualify itself as a decent family car. Also, it is the only sedan with a turbo petrol motor when compared to its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and the Honda Amaze.

Hyundai Aura 1.2L Petrol and Diesel First Drive Review

Hyundai Aura Turbo Petrol First Drive Review

Skoda Superb Sportline AT

The Superb has been around for almost two decades now. The most recent one is as charming and alluring as the first model when it was introduced way back in 2001. The all-new Superb with its timeless classy design, oodles of cabin space, and butter smooth 2.0-litre TSI engine is still a better choice over some of its German counterparts. On the flip side, given the hefty price tag, Superb is not available with a diesel engine and also looses out on some handy features when compared to the more expensive L&K trim.

Skoda Superb Sportline AT First Drive Review

Hyundai Verna Turbo Petrol

Earlier this year, Hyundai benefitted the Verna with a new design language and a turbo petrol engine. With its likeable styling, a myriad of features, and the 1.0-litre lively motor, the Verna is fun-to-drive and makes for a comfortable family car as well. However, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 14 lakh and availability in a single top-spec SX (O) trim with DCT transmission, it is costlier than most of its rivals like the Volkswagen Vento TSI and Skoda Rapid TSI which provide manual transmission as well.

Hyundai Verna Turbo Petrol First Drive Review

Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

The 1.5-litre diesel and 1.6-litre petrol engines on the Rapid were discontinued this year owing to the new emission norms in the country. The smaller but smarter 1.0-litre TSI motor made its way under the bonnet of the new Rapid without hindering the performance even a bit. The new Rapid dazzled us with its thrilling power delivery, accurate steering, and a practical cabin with space to seat five occupants. However, we felt that the exterior design looks a bit dated now and it doesn’t offer adequate features as seen on some of its opponents.

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic First Drive Review

2020 BS6 Skoda Rapid First Drive Review

Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI

The Vento has been around for a decade now and it has guarded its position with VW’s solid build quality, and great driving dynamics. With the new TSI engine, things have not changed a bit. It still feels engaging to drive, planted, and proudly holds up the driver’s car title. The firm low-speed ride and poor list of features show its age when compared to its competitors.

2020 VW Vento Automatic First Drive Review

Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus 1.0 TSI Petrol First Drive Review