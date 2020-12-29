Nissan Magnite deliveries commence; prices to be hiked soon

- Nissan Magnite was launched on 2 December, 2020 at Rs 4.99 lakh

- Prices of the model will be hiked by at least Rs 55,000 from next month

Nissan launched the Magnite sub-four metre SUV in India earlier this month, with introductory prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has now begun delivering the model to customers across the country.

The Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine available in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Magnite, and to read our review, click here.

Beginning from January 2021, Nissan will hike the prices across the model range by up to five per cent. While the price of the Magnite’s base variant will be increased by Rs 55,000, the company has not shared the revised variant-wise price list, details of which are expected to arrive next week.

