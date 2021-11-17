Skoda Karoq facelift teased in official design sketches

- Not a blink-and-miss update

- To premiere on 30 November

Skoda has dropped the first official teaser of the upcoming mid-life update for the Karoq. Set to premiere on 30 November, the updated Karoq seen in the design sketch looks more comprehensively updated in terms of design than rumoured earlier.

We knew the new ‘moustache’ Skoda grille will be part of the update. But the mid-sized crossover in the design sketches previews a heavily reworked headlamp cluster that takes inspiration more from the Octavia than the Kodiaq facelift. It’s still a two-tier design, but the upper unit hasn’t been tapered down but has an angular cut underneath as the headlamps now meet the grille. Down the fascia, there are sharper inserts along with more cuts and creases for the lower grille.

In profile, the changes are limited but the massive alloy wheel design seen in the sketch will surely be restricted on paper. Interestingly, we can see some black cladding on the wheel arches, which wasn’t present on the outgoing Karoq. At the back, instead of the crab-arm-like design for the tail lamps, it gets a sleek designed unit that complements the stately shape of the crossover. Even the rear bumper is reworked with some creases extending onto the rear quarter panel.

If everything seen on the design sketch does come through, this is not just a minor facelift for the Karoq but a proper mid-life update. The Karoq might not have tasted success in India, but it has been Skoda’s second bestselling model (after the Octavia) across the globe in the last two years. Powertrain choices will mostly be carried over but there is an expectation of a PHEV version joining the line-up.

More details will be revealed on 30 November. Keep watching this space.