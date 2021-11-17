CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Karoq facelift teased in official design sketches

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    947 Views
    Skoda Karoq facelift teased in official design sketches

    -         Not a blink-and-miss update

    -         To premiere on 30 November

    Skoda has dropped the first official teaser of the upcoming mid-life update for the Karoq. Set to premiere on 30 November, the updated Karoq seen in the design sketch looks more comprehensively updated in terms of design than rumoured earlier. 

    We knew the new ‘moustache’ Skoda grille will be part of the update. But the mid-sized crossover in the design sketches previews a heavily reworked headlamp cluster that takes inspiration more from the Octavia than the Kodiaq facelift. It’s still a two-tier design, but the upper unit hasn’t been tapered down but has an angular cut underneath as the headlamps now meet the grille. Down the fascia, there are sharper inserts along with more cuts and creases for the lower grille. 

    Skoda Karoq Left Rear Three Quarter

    In profile, the changes are limited but the massive alloy wheel design seen in the sketch will surely be restricted on paper. Interestingly, we can see some black cladding on the wheel arches, which wasn’t present on the outgoing Karoq. At the back, instead of the crab-arm-like design for the tail lamps, it gets a sleek designed unit that complements the stately shape of the crossover. Even the rear bumper is reworked with some creases extending onto the rear quarter panel. 

    If everything seen on the design sketch does come through, this is not just a minor facelift for the Karoq but a proper mid-life update. The Karoq might not have tasted success in India, but it has been Skoda’s second bestselling model (after the Octavia) across the globe in the last two years. Powertrain choices will mostly be carried over but there is an expectation of a PHEV version joining the line-up.

    More details will be revealed on 30 November. Keep watching this space.

    Skoda Karoq Image
    Skoda Karoq
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq Active variant gets a price hike
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia to be revealed soon – What to expect?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Karoq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4781 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Nov 2021Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4781 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Karoq facelift teased in official design sketches