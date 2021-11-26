Upcoming Skoda Karoq facelift unlikely to be launched in India

- Karoq facelift to be unveiled globally on 30 November

- Will get cosmetic upgrades inside out

A few weeks back, Skoda released the first teaser image of the upcoming Karoq facelift. While the refreshed SUV is slated to be unveiled globally on 30 November, the Czech carmaker has no plans of bringing it to India. Although the existing generation was introduced in the country in May 2020 via the CBU route, this time around Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India has confirmed that the facelift model will not be coming to the Indian shores.

Based on the released design sketches, the Karoq will get a revised front fascia, new alloy wheels, redesigned tail lamps, and a more feature-loaded cabin. To know more about it, click here.

The previous generation Skoda Karoq was brought to India in limited numbers and had a price tag of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The feature highlights of the Karoq included LED headlamps, a cooled glovebox, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a panoramic sunroof. It was powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an output of 148bhp and 250Nm of torque that was mated to a seven-speed DSG unit.

Under Skoda’s 2.0 India project, the automaker launched the Kushaq mid-size SUV a few months back. The Kushaq utilises the localised MQB A0 IN platform that will also underpin the brand’s upcoming mid-size sedan, the Skoda Slavia. To know more about the Slavia, click here.