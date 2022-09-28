CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Skoda Kamiq facelift incoming with a revised design

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    93 Views
    Skoda Kamiq facelift incoming with a revised design

    - Minor modifications to the interior, dashboard and connectivity expected. 

    - Facelifted model will receive a new grille and front bumper with more sculpted air-intakes plus new taillights.  

    Skoda’s compact SUV, the Kamiq arrived in the global scene back in 2019, so it’s about time it gets a mid-cycle makeover. Our source in Austria have caught what seems to be an early prototype of what’s to become the facelifted Kamiq, likely for the 2023 model year. 

    We do not expect too many changes under the bonnet and only minor modifications to the interior, dashboard and connectivity. Outside, however, the Kamiq will receive a new grille and massively changed front bumper with more sculpted air-intakes plus new taillights as well as a new rear bumper.  All exterior modifications will bring the Kamiq in line with other Skoda models much like the facelifted Karoq did last year. 

    Skoda Karoq Left Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the same MQB platform as the rest of the Skoda range, the Kamiq measures 4,241mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm. Design wise, it bears a design similar to the Kodiaq, with the exception of the split headlamps. Globally it comes with three engine options. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol has two states of tune – 94bhp and 113bhp. The bigger 1.5-litre TSI has an output of 147bhp while the oil burner is a 1.6-litre TDI making 112bhp. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic sending power to the front wheels.  

    Skoda Karoq Image
    Skoda Karoq
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to debut on 16 October
     Next 
    First round of updates due for current gen Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Karoq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5135 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    30th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5135 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kamiq facelift incoming with a revised design