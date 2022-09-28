Skoda Kamiq facelift incoming with a revised design

- Minor modifications to the interior, dashboard and connectivity expected.

Skoda’s compact SUV, the Kamiq arrived in the global scene back in 2019, so it’s about time it gets a mid-cycle makeover. Our source in Austria have caught what seems to be an early prototype of what’s to become the facelifted Kamiq, likely for the 2023 model year.

We do not expect too many changes under the bonnet and only minor modifications to the interior, dashboard and connectivity. Outside, however, the Kamiq will receive a new grille and massively changed front bumper with more sculpted air-intakes plus new taillights as well as a new rear bumper. All exterior modifications will bring the Kamiq in line with other Skoda models much like the facelifted Karoq did last year.

Based on the same MQB platform as the rest of the Skoda range, the Kamiq measures 4,241mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm. Design wise, it bears a design similar to the Kodiaq, with the exception of the split headlamps. Globally it comes with three engine options. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol has two states of tune – 94bhp and 113bhp. The bigger 1.5-litre TSI has an output of 147bhp while the oil burner is a 1.6-litre TDI making 112bhp. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic sending power to the front wheels.