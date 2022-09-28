CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    First round of updates due for current gen Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    86 Views
    First round of updates due for current gen Mercedes-Benz GLA

    - There looks to be a revised fascia at both ends, plus a revised front grille with a new mesh pattern. 

    - It isn't clear at this stage what powertrain changes are planned if any.  

    Much like its A-Class stable mate, the Mercedes GLA is about to come in for a round of updates, as seen in these spy shots of a prototype spotted on Germany’s Nurburgring. The current GLA has been around since late 2019 and we should see the updated version introduced in 2024 likely as a 2025 model. 

    The prototype is only lightly camouflaged, which makes sense for an update. There looks to be a revised fascia at both ends, plus a revised front grille with a new mesh pattern. It also looks like the centre of the grille, where the Mercedes logo would normally sit, will house a sensor for the electronic driver-assist systems. It's possible the sensor will be integrated with the logo in the updated GLA. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Right Rear Three Quarter

    It isn't clear at this stage what powertrain changes are planned, if any. Also there will be a GLA35 from AMG, and it will continue to pack a 302bhp four cylinder turbo petrol engine. We aren’t expecting a BEV version since Mercedes has launched the GLA--based EQA and GLB-based EQB instead.  

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    ₹ 44.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kamiq facelift incoming with a revised design
     Next 
    Mahindra produces 31,770 passenger vehicles in August 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    929 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    30th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 53.31 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 55.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 51.44 Lakh
    Pune₹ 53.37 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 55.49 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 49.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 54.16 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 51.28 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 49.76 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    929 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • First round of updates due for current gen Mercedes-Benz GLA