First round of updates due for current gen Mercedes-Benz GLA

- There looks to be a revised fascia at both ends, plus a revised front grille with a new mesh pattern.

- It isn't clear at this stage what powertrain changes are planned if any.

Much like its A-Class stable mate, the Mercedes GLA is about to come in for a round of updates, as seen in these spy shots of a prototype spotted on Germany’s Nurburgring. The current GLA has been around since late 2019 and we should see the updated version introduced in 2024 likely as a 2025 model.

The prototype is only lightly camouflaged, which makes sense for an update. There looks to be a revised fascia at both ends, plus a revised front grille with a new mesh pattern. It also looks like the centre of the grille, where the Mercedes logo would normally sit, will house a sensor for the electronic driver-assist systems. It's possible the sensor will be integrated with the logo in the updated GLA.

It isn't clear at this stage what powertrain changes are planned, if any. Also there will be a GLA35 from AMG, and it will continue to pack a 302bhp four cylinder turbo petrol engine. We aren’t expecting a BEV version since Mercedes has launched the GLA--based EQA and GLB-based EQB instead.