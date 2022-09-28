CarWale
    Mahindra produces 31,770 passenger vehicles in August 2022

    Jay Shah

    - New variant introduced in Mahindra Alturas G4 line-up

    - 7,438 units of Scorpio produced 

    Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of August 2022. The Indian carmaker produced a total of 60,751 vehicles last month, comprising passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Out of these, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 23,581 units.

    In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker produced 31,770 units that include Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV700, Marazzo, Scorpio, Alturas G4, KUV100, and Bolero. While the automaker manufactured 7,438 units of Scorpio-N, 6,028 units of the XUV700 were built which includes both petrol and diesel models. The Bolero maintains its apex position with 8,983 units produced last month. 

    Besides this, Mahindra introduced a new variant in the Alturas G4 line-up with a price tag of Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Concurrently, the official deliveries of the Scorpio-N commenced on 26 September and the carmaker aims to deliver 7,000 units in the first 10 days. 

