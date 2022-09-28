Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive launched in India at Rs 10.48 lakh

- Neodrive range offered across four variants

- Available in manual and automatic gearboxes

Toyota Kirloskar India has announced the prices of the Neodrive range of the Hyryder SUV. Available at a starting price of Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Neodrive iteration is the mild-hybrid version and is available across four variants and two gearbox options.

Powering the Hyryder Neodrive is a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 12-volt battery that has a combined output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, the manual can also be had with an all-wheel-drive configuration.

The Hyryder is available in E, S, G, and V variants with prices ranging from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The feature highlights include LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, reclining rear seats, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and an air purifier.

Concurrently, Maruti Suzuki has also revealed the prices of the Grand Vitara SUV. The mild-hybrid range of Grand Vitara starts from Rs 10.45 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 16.89 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Neodrive range:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E MT – Rs 10.48 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S MT – Rs 12.28 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G MT – Rs 14.34 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V MT – Rs 15.89 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V MT AWD – Rs 17.19 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S AT – Rs 13.48 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G AT – Rs 15.54 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT – Rs 17.09 lakh