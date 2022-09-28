CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive launched in India at Rs 10.48 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    826 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive launched in India at Rs 10.48 lakh

    - Neodrive range offered across four variants

    - Available in manual and automatic gearboxes 

    Toyota Kirloskar India has announced the prices of the Neodrive range of the Hyryder SUV. Available at a starting price of Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Neodrive iteration is the mild-hybrid version and is available across four variants and two gearbox options. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard

    Powering the Hyryder Neodrive is a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 12-volt battery that has a combined output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, the manual can also be had with an all-wheel-drive configuration. 

    The Hyryder is available in E, S, G, and V variants with prices ranging from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The feature highlights include LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, reclining rear seats, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and an air purifier. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Rear Three Quarter

    Concurrently, Maruti Suzuki has also revealed the prices of the Grand Vitara SUV. The mild-hybrid range of Grand Vitara starts from Rs 10.45 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 16.89 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). 

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Neodrive range:

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E MT – Rs 10.48 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S MT – Rs 12.28 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G MT – Rs 14.34 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V MT – Rs 15.89 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V MT AWD – Rs 17.19 lakh 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S AT – Rs 13.48 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G AT – Rs 15.54 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT – Rs 17.09 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
