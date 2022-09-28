Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to debut on 16 October

- Interior of the EQE SUV revealed

- Fourth model in the EQ line-up

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its EQ line-up next month with the arrival of the EQE SUV. It will be the high-riding SUV version of the EQE sedan and the electric equivalent of the GLE. We have already seen the EQE SUV’s exterior, and the new teaser now reveals its interior.

In the current teaser image, we can see the dashboard layout of the EQE SUV which it shares with other EQ models, including the flagship EQS. There’s the familiar three-screen layout with a floating centre console and beige-coloured cabin. Moreover, the Three-Pointed Star has confirmed that the EQE will get customisable interior and performance-oriented versions.

Technical details of the EQE are still under the covers, but we know that it will be available in both 2WD and AWD configurations. It will also get the AMG Sound Experience, apart from the rear-axle steering as standard fitment. Meanwhile, the most powerful version could be the AMG 43 guise with its 650bhp and 740Nm.

The road-going version of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV will arrive on 16 October, with global sales expected to commence either by late 2022 or early next year. In fact, the EQE SUV is likely to be available in India promptly after its global debut.