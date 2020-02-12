Skoda Rapid Matte concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch by December

- Skoda Rapid Matte concept will feature a matte black paintjob

- The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda unveiled the Rapid Matte concept at the 2020 Auto expo. The brand has also confirmed the production-ready model will be launched in India by the end of the calendar year. The model will also be powered by a new petrol engine.

The highlight of the Skoda Rapid Matte concept, as the name suggests, is the matte black paintjob with contrast red highlights for the ORVMs, bootlid, trunk spoiler, brake calipers and body side moulding. Also on offer are new 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and a rear diffuser.

Inside, the Skoda Rapid Matte concept features a Tellur Grey theme, new Alcantara seat upholstery, leather wrapped steering wheel, climate control, dual airbags, ABS, Hill Hold Control, and a flat bottom steering wheel. Powering the model will be a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This engine is expected to be paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The company will discontinue the diesel range of engines from its line-up once the BS6 emissions come into effect.