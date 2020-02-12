Please Tell Us Your City

  • Skoda Rapid Matte concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch by December

Skoda Rapid Matte concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch by December

February 12, 2020, 02:05 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
507 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Rapid Matte concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020; India launch by December

- Skoda Rapid Matte concept will feature a matte black paintjob

- The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda unveiled the Rapid Matte concept at the 2020 Auto expo. The brand has also confirmed the production-ready model will be launched in India by the end of the calendar year. The model will also be powered by a new petrol engine.

Skoda Rapid Exterior

The highlight of the Skoda Rapid Matte concept, as the name suggests, is the matte black paintjob with contrast red highlights for the ORVMs, bootlid, trunk spoiler, brake calipers and body side moulding. Also on offer are new 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and a rear diffuser.

Skoda Rapid Interior

Inside, the Skoda Rapid Matte concept features a Tellur Grey theme, new Alcantara seat upholstery, leather wrapped steering wheel, climate control, dual airbags, ABS, Hill Hold Control, and a flat bottom steering wheel. Powering the model will be a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This engine is expected to be paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The company will discontinue the diesel range of engines from its line-up once the BS6 emissions come into effect.

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Rapid
  • Rapid
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Skoda Rapid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.5 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.9 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.1 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 10.49 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.66 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.99 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 10.41 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.01 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.99 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Vision IN Explained Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Vision IN Explained Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Vision IN Concept spearheads the carmaker's ...

9 Likes
2749 Views

Skoda Karoq The New Jeep Compass Rival Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Karoq The New Jeep Compass Rival Auto Expo 2020

There's a new mid-size SUV from Skoda that's garne ...

29 Likes
6182 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

13th Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
