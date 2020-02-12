Isuzu India opens a new workshop in Hyderabad

- Strengthens the service operations with a new full-fledged facility - Mahavir Isuzu

- Conveniently located to offer seamless service support to Isuzu customers

Isuzu Motors India has opened a new full-fledged service centre - Mahavir Isuzu, at Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

This new service centre is spread across an area of 25,000 square-feet. Claimed to be equipped with modern tools, 10 service bays, a paint booth and a team of skilled technicians, the company promises to offer seamless service support to all Isuzu customers in the region.

As for the dealer partner, Mahavir has been representing Isuzu in Hyderabad for over six years. It has two showrooms in the city, and has been one of the key dealer partners for Isuzu in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In fact, Isuzu India has been enhancing its sales and service operations across the country.

Shankar Srinivas, VP, Isuzu, said, “We have always remained committed on delivering the right level of service to all our customers. We keep ‘customer delight’ at the core of our service operations and work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our dealer partners. I wish to appreciate the efforts of the Mahavir Isuzu team for their continuous support in ensuring customer satisfaction.”