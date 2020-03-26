Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • New car launches delayed because of Coronavirus pandemic

New car launches delayed because of Coronavirus pandemic

March 26, 2020, 11:55 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
47190 Views
Be the first to comment
New car launches delayed because of Coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has crippled the world and the situation is no different in India. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, various carmakers have delayed the launch of their upcoming cars indefinitely. Here's a list of cars whose launch has been delayed.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Hyundai Tucson Exterior

The Hyundai Tucson facelift was scheduled to be launched in India this month. However, the launch has now been pushed ahead amidst fears emanating from the COVID-19 outbreak. The new Tucson gets full-LED headlamps, redesigned grille and bumpers and machined alloys. Under the hood, it will get BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines that are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai Verna Facelift

Hyundai Tucson Exterior

Hyundai recently revealed the updated Verna in India. Like the Tucson, the Verna too was expected to be launched this month, but the launch has now been pushed indefinitely. The new Hyundai Verna features a completely revised front-end complete with a wide cascading grille and new LED headlights and bumper. As a part of the facelift, it will get the Hyundai Creta sourced 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual as well as automatic transmissions. It will also get a 1.0-litre TGDi petrol unit coupled to a seven-speed DCT.

Skoda Rapid 1.0

Hyundai Tucson Exterior

Skoda Auto India has already begun reservations for the Rapid 1.0 TSI in India. Deliveries were expected to commence from 14 April, however, the nation-wide lockdown means the official launch has been delayed by a few weeks if not months. Besides the 1.0-litre TSI motor, the 2020 Rapid doesn't get any changes. This motor comes coupled to a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic.

Tata HBX

Hyundai Tucson Exterior

The Tata HBX is the smallest SUV in Tata's portfolio and was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The production-spec HBX was expected to launch in April 2020, but the launch is now pushed to FY2021 because of the Coronavirus threat. Based on the ALFA architecture, the production-spec HBX will draw 90 per cent of its design and parts from the concept.

Honda WR-V Facelift

Hyundai Tucson Exterior

Honda Cars India revealed the new WR-V facelift a few weeks back, and has commenced reservations for the same. The launch was expected to take place this month, but Honda has pushed it ahead now. Once the Coronavirus situation subsides, we expect Honda will announce the revised launch timeline. The WR-V facelift features visual updates that include a revised fascia with a redesigned bumper, new grille, LED projector headlights and LED taillights. It will continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, albeit in the BS6 guise.

New Honda City

Hyundai Tucson Exterior

The fifth-generation Honda City was scheduled to be unveiled in India in mid-March and a market launch was likely to take place in April. However, with the uncertainty caused due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Honda has delayed the launch by a few months. The new City is longer and wider than the outgoing model and takes design cues from the Honda Accord and the Civic. The India-spec model will retain its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine, but will be updated for BS6 compliance.

