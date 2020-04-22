Coronavirus pandemic: Skoda Parts Centre continues to supply genuine parts worldwide

- Skoda Parts Center is operating in three shifts to supply to more than 94 countries

- Extensive hygiene and protective measures are taken

Despite the fact that the production at the manufacturing plants is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Skoda Parts Centre is working in full swing. The largest spare part warehouse in the Czech Republic (and one of the three in Europe under the Volkswagen Group) claims to be supplying genuine parts to more than 94 countries to ensure mobility of customers as well as numerous emergency services.

Although the production of vehicles and vehicle parts have been halted since last month, most garages remain open to the customers. In the Czech Republic, 99 per cent of the 227 service centres remain open, and in Slovakia, 87 per cent of the 74 operations are still available to customers. Across the car manufacturer’s 20 most important markets, around 77 per cent of all authorised workshops are currently in operation. And therefore, the Part Centre will continue to supply Skoda partners’ service location with the full range of genuine parts even during the pandemic.

A variety of safety measures have been implemented to provide the best possible health protection for the workforce and reliable logistics for genuine parts, claims the Czech carmaker. The work at the Parts Centre is currently operating three shifts again. Skoda, with the backing of the KOVO trade union, has made sure to take the best possible safety measures for the site and established numerous additional hygiene and protection rules. For instance, before starting work, the employees are subject to random body temperature measurements. The employees are provided with either respirators or face shields, depending on the work area. Disinfectants are available at every workstation. And visible signs inform the staff of the correct hygiene procedures.

Covering a total area of 180,000 square metres, the Skoda Parts Center in Mlada Boleslav is the largest parts warehouse in the Czech Republic. It plays a key role in supplying genuine parts to the entire Volkswagen Group. Around 90 trucks with genuine parts leave the Skoda Parts Center every day. But before the coronavirus restrictions, the number was approximately 190. The Skoda Parts Center sends around 28,000 shipments of genuine parts and accessories to more than 100 countries around the world every day.