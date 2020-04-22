Please Tell Us Your City

Audi E-Tron GT spied testing in production-ready body

April 22, 2020, 10:46 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Audi E-Tron GT spied testing in production-ready body

- Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-Benz EQS rival

- Expected to debut either later this year or in 2021

Every major carmaker is pushing for a flagship electric product. Mercedes-Benz is working on EQS (electric S-Class), Jaguar is reincarnating the XJ as an all-electric flagship, and Porsche Taycan has already taken the streets. Audi currently has the E-Tron SUV in its line-up under the new electric sub-brand. Now, the flagship E-Tron GT electric sedan is underway and a test prototype of the same was spotted testing in the snow.

Audi e-tron Exterior

Previewed as the gorgeous E-Tron GT Concept back in 2018, the production-ready prototype appears to have retained most of the concept’s styling. The four-door sedan has a low-slung nose, with sharp LED headlamps and cascading grille hiding under the camouflage. However, visible on the prototype are the two charging ports positioned on the front fenders on both sides, like the mechanically-related Porsche Taycan. At the back, the LED taillamps are similar to the ones seen on the concept and we suspect it runs across the tailgate as well under the camouflage.

Audi e-tron Exterior

There’s a boot-lid spoiler present at the back while the large wheels also look production-ready. Noticeable changes over the concept are – larger mirrors and conventional door handles. There might be some changes to the sheet metal as well but it is difficult to identify at the moment. Meanwhile, we expect the heavily cladded cabin to also remain faithful to the concept. Powertrain details are scarce at the moment but we expect it to share the underpinnings with the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback. Apart from that, a bigger battery pack combined with a more powerful motor shared with the Taycan is also on the cards.

Audi e-tron Exterior

We expect the new Audi E-Tron GT to break cover either later this year or in 2021. If rumours are to be believed, the E-Tron GT would be much more affordable than the Porsche Taycan. Indian debut is likely to happen a few years after it goes on sale in the international markets.

