  Home
  News
  • Toyota Yaris-based Hyundai Venue rival to be revealed this week

Toyota Yaris-based Hyundai Venue rival to be revealed this week

April 23, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
47 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Yaris-based Hyundai Venue rival to be revealed this week

- Was supposed to have been unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor.

- Will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

Reports state that the Toyota Yaris-based compact SUV will be revealed globally this week. This comes after we spied this compact SUV testing in cold weather conditions last month.

Although the car maker has made no official statement in this regard, Toyota was supposed to have unveiled this new compact SUV at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, which was eventually cancelled.

So what’s all the hype about? There’s a lot of buzz around this Toyota thanks to strong demand for compact SUVs, especially in India. Not to forget that Toyota high-riders are well conceived and built like a tank. Traits that our Indian market appreciate by the bucket-loads.

Exterior

On a separate note, Toyota’s upcoming compact SUV is essentially built on the Yaris compact hatchback that’s underpinned by the company’s TNGA-B platform. While the platform is reportedly capable of all-wheel-drive propulsion but for our market the 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine will probably only power the front wheels. Transmission duties are expected to be carried out by a CVT and a six-speed manual gearbox. 

Watch this space for more details on the Toyota compact SUV.

  • Toyota
  • Toyota Compact SUV
  • Maruti Vitara Brezza rival
  • Hyundai Venue rival
  • Mahindra XUV300 rival
  • Tata Nexon rival
  • Ford EcoSport rival
