  Home
  News
  Sportier Hyundai Kona N spied; likely to produce 271bhp

Sportier Hyundai Kona N spied; likely to produce 271bhp

April 22, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
292 Views
Be the first to comment
Sportier Hyundai Kona N spied; likely to produce 271bhp

- Will be powered by a 2.0-litre TGDI petrol motor

- Likely to produce 271bhp in ‘Performance’ trim

- Kona N will rival the Volkswagen T-Roc R in Europe

Hyundai's N performance division is set to expand its footprint into the SUV body-style. And this is corroborated by the sighting of the Hyundai Kona N on public roads in Europe.

Hyundai Kona Electric Action

Last year, Hyundai N performance division's head of research and development, Albert Biermann revealed that the Kona N will get a 2.0-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol motor from the i30 N. In its stock trim, the i30 N produces 247bhp, but a hotter 'Performance' version pumps out 271bhp. The Kona N, however, may get an AWD system as well, but there's no confirmation about it.

Hyundai Kona Electric Action

The Hyundai Kona N will feature purposeful updates to its bodywork and mechanicals to distinguish itself from the regular version. The spy shots reveal a new grille, an aerodynamic spoiler and a redesigned rear bumper with cutouts for the twin mufflers. The lowered ride height indicates that this prototype is running on a stiffer suspension setup.

The test mule was seen riding on 19-inch N Sport alloys that were wrapped with 235/40 R19 Pirelli PZero rubber. And to bring this hot SUV to stops, it also featured large discs brakes all around along with red callipers.

Hyundai Kona Electric Action

The Hyundai Kona N was expected to go on sale in Europe in July 2020. However, with uncertainty over the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the launch plans may get pushed ahead. The Kona N will rival the Volkswagen T-Roc R.

  • Hyundai
  • Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Kona N
  • Kona N
