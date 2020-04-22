Sportier Hyundai Kona N spied; likely to produce 271bhp

- Will be powered by a 2.0-litre TGDI petrol motor

- Likely to produce 271bhp in ‘Performance’ trim

- Kona N will rival the Volkswagen T-Roc R in Europe

Hyundai's N performance division is set to expand its footprint into the SUV body-style. And this is corroborated by the sighting of the Hyundai Kona N on public roads in Europe.

Last year, Hyundai N performance division's head of research and development, Albert Biermann revealed that the Kona N will get a 2.0-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol motor from the i30 N. In its stock trim, the i30 N produces 247bhp, but a hotter 'Performance' version pumps out 271bhp. The Kona N, however, may get an AWD system as well, but there's no confirmation about it.

The Hyundai Kona N will feature purposeful updates to its bodywork and mechanicals to distinguish itself from the regular version. The spy shots reveal a new grille, an aerodynamic spoiler and a redesigned rear bumper with cutouts for the twin mufflers. The lowered ride height indicates that this prototype is running on a stiffer suspension setup.

The test mule was seen riding on 19-inch N Sport alloys that were wrapped with 235/40 R19 Pirelli PZero rubber. And to bring this hot SUV to stops, it also featured large discs brakes all around along with red callipers.

The Hyundai Kona N was expected to go on sale in Europe in July 2020. However, with uncertainty over the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the launch plans may get pushed ahead. The Kona N will rival the Volkswagen T-Roc R.