Mahindra XUV300 BS diesel introduced: Variants explained

The Mahindra XUV300 is now available with a BS6 diesel engine option. Last month, the company had introduced a BS6 petrol engine for the XUV300. The diesel BS6 version of this compact SUV is available in eight variants – W4, W6, W6 Autoshift, W8, W8 Autoshift, W8 (Optional Pack), W8 (Optional Pack Dual Tone), and W8 (O) Autoshift.

Mechanically, the XUV300 is powered by BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Both the engines get a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while the six-speed AMT option can be had only in diesel guise. Read below to learn more about the variant-wise feature list for the diesel version of the XUV300.

W4

- 205/65 R16 steel wheels and black fabric seats

- Silver top strip for upper grille and black lower grille

- LED taillamps/ dual tone dashboard

- Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

- Sill and wheel arch cladding / black inside door handles

- Black front and rear skid plates

- Two airbags, ABS with EBD, corner braking control and disc brakes on all four wheels

- ISOFIX/Child seat anchors / collapsible steering and side intrusion beam

- Seatbelt reminder for co-driver / front seat belts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter

- Speed sensing door lock/Impact sensing door unlock/ high mounted stop lamp

- Immobiliser and panic braking signal/ passenger airbag deactivation switch

- 60:40 spilt two row/ height-adjustable front seat belts/ electric tailgate release

- Four speakers (diesel only) / centre roof lamp/ 12V accessory socket

- Adjustable second row headrest / padded front armrest with storage

- Bottle holder for all four doors/ electric HVAC/ smart steering system/ central locking

- Monochrome infotainment display and Bluetooth/ AUX/ USB connectivity (diesel only)

- Smart watch connectivity (diesel only)

- Rear parking sensors/ electric ORVMs/ driver power window with express down

- Bluesense app and one USB charging point (diesel only)

- Micro-hybrid technology / Tyre-position display / Front and rear power windows

- Extended power window operation and one-touch lane change indicator

W6/ W6 Autoshift (Addition to features from W4)

- Silver upper grille/ black roof rails and front scuff plate/ door cladding and spoiler

- Steering mounted phone and audio controls/ adjustable boot floor

- Four speakers/ key with remote/ seven-inch touchscreen infotainment

- Bluetooth/ AUX/ USB connectivity/ built-in GPS

- Bluesense app/ follow-me-home and lead-me headlamps / one USB charging point

W8/ W8 Autoshift (Addition to features from W6)

- 215/55 R17 alloy wheels

- Chrome upper grille and silver lower grille/ piano black door trims

- LED turn indicators on ORVMs / chrome inside door handles / silver front and rear skid plates

- ESP with roll-over mitigation/ hill start assist/ front and rear foglamps

- Rear defogger, wash and wipe/ warning lamps on front doors/ anti-theft alarm

- Leather steering and gear lever knob/ cruise control / height adjustable driver seat

- Illuminated sunvisors with vanity mirrors / two tweeters/ console roof lamp / sunglass holder

- Rear armrest with cup holders/ illuminated boot and glove box

- Dual-zone fully automatic temperature control

- A 3.5-inch supervision cluster with TFT screen/ electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

- Driver power window with express up and down with anti-pinch

- Two USB charging ports/ voice commands and SMS read out/ black plush fabric seats

W8(O)/ W8(O) Autoshift/ W(O) Dual Tone (Addition to features from W8)

- 215/55 R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels

- Dual-tone roof rails/ seven airbags (front, side, curtain and knee)

- Front parking sensors/ heated ORVMs/ three-point seatbelt for middle seat in second row

- Second row seatbelt reminder/ grey leatherette/ electric sunroof with anti-pinch

- Bungee strap for stowage/ tyre-tronics/ auto-dimming IRVM