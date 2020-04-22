Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra XUV300 BS diesel introduced: Variants explained

Mahindra XUV300 BS diesel introduced: Variants explained

April 22, 2020, 09:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
33 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra XUV300 BS diesel introduced: Variants explained

The Mahindra XUV300 is now available with a BS6 diesel engine option. Last month, the company had introduced a BS6 petrol engine for the XUV300. The diesel BS6 version of this compact SUV is available in eight variants – W4, W6, W6 Autoshift, W8, W8 Autoshift, W8 (Optional Pack), W8 (Optional Pack Dual Tone), and W8 (O) Autoshift. 

Mechanically, the XUV300 is powered by BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Both the engines get a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while the six-speed AMT option can be had only in diesel guise. Read below to learn more about the variant-wise feature list for the diesel version of the XUV300.

W4

- 205/65 R16 steel wheels and black fabric seats

- Silver top strip for upper grille and black lower grille 

- LED taillamps/ dual tone dashboard

- Body coloured door handles and ORVMs 

- Sill and wheel arch cladding / black inside door handles 

- Black front and rear skid plates 

- Two airbags, ABS with EBD, corner braking control and disc brakes on all four wheels 

- ISOFIX/Child seat anchors / collapsible steering and side intrusion beam 

- Seatbelt reminder for co-driver / front seat belts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter 

- Speed sensing door lock/Impact sensing door unlock/ high mounted stop lamp

- Immobiliser and panic braking signal/ passenger airbag deactivation switch

- 60:40 spilt two row/ height-adjustable front seat belts/ electric tailgate release 

- Four speakers (diesel only) / centre roof lamp/ 12V accessory socket

- Adjustable second row headrest / padded front armrest with storage 

- Bottle holder for all four doors/ electric HVAC/ smart steering system/ central locking 

- Monochrome infotainment display and Bluetooth/ AUX/ USB connectivity (diesel only)

- Smart watch connectivity (diesel only)

- Rear parking sensors/ electric ORVMs/ driver power window with express down

- Bluesense app and one USB charging point (diesel only)

- Micro-hybrid technology / Tyre-position display / Front and rear power windows

- Extended power window operation and one-touch lane change indicator

W6/ W6 Autoshift (Addition to features from W4)

- Silver upper grille/ black roof rails and front scuff plate/ door cladding and spoiler

- Steering mounted phone and audio controls/ adjustable boot floor 

- Four speakers/ key with remote/ seven-inch touchscreen infotainment 

- Bluetooth/ AUX/ USB connectivity/ built-in GPS

- Bluesense app/ follow-me-home and lead-me headlamps / one USB charging point

W8/ W8 Autoshift (Addition to features from W6)

- 215/55 R17 alloy wheels

- Chrome upper grille and silver lower grille/ piano black door trims 

- LED turn indicators on ORVMs / chrome inside door handles / silver front and rear skid plates 

- ESP with roll-over mitigation/ hill start assist/ front and rear foglamps

- Rear defogger, wash and wipe/ warning lamps on front doors/ anti-theft alarm

- Leather steering and gear lever knob/ cruise control / height adjustable driver seat

- Illuminated sunvisors with vanity mirrors / two tweeters/ console roof lamp / sunglass holder

- Rear armrest with cup holders/ illuminated boot and glove box

- Dual-zone fully automatic temperature control

- A 3.5-inch supervision cluster with TFT screen/ electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

- Driver power window with express up and down with anti-pinch

- Two USB charging ports/ voice commands and SMS read out/ black plush fabric seats

W8(O)/ W8(O) Autoshift/ W(O) Dual Tone (Addition to features from W8)

- 215/55 R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels 

- Dual-tone roof rails/ seven airbags (front, side, curtain and knee)

- Front parking sensors/ heated ORVMs/ three-point seatbelt for middle seat in second row

- Second row seatbelt reminder/ grey leatherette/ electric sunroof with anti-pinch

- Bungee strap for stowage/ tyre-tronics/ auto-dimming IRVM

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.11 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.63 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.81 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.27 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1884 Likes
128184 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3001 Likes
340173 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in