BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI colours and variant details revealed

April 29, 2020, 07:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI colours and variant details revealed

- BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0-TSI to be offered in five variants

- Bookings for the model commenced in April

Skoda Auto had planned to launch the BS6-compliant Rapid 1.0-TSI in India in April. Deliveries of the model were scheduled to begin earlier this month, but both the timelines were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Bookings for the model have already begun, details of which can be read here.

Now, Skoda Auto India has revealed the colour options and variants of the Rapid 1.0-TSI ahead of its launch that could take place once the lockdown ends. The model will be offered in five variants including Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo.

The new Skoda Rapid Active variant will be offered in two colours including Candy White and Carbon Steel while the while the Ambition variant will be available in the two aforementioned colours as well as Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown. The Style variant of the new Rapid will be limited to three colours including Candy White, Carbon Steel and Brilliant Silver.

The BS6 Skoda Rapid Onyx will be available in two colours including Candy White and Lapiz Blue while the Monte Carlo variant will be offered in Candy White and Flash Red. The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The company had showcased the Rapid Matte concept that will be launched later this year, details of which are available here

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Rapid
  • Rapid
