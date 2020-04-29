New Mercedes-Benz GLS India launch in H2 of 2020

- Third-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS to be launched after lockdown ends

- The model was recently teased on the official website

Mercedes-Benz India recently teased the new GLS on the official website, details of which are available here. The company is all set to launch the third-gen model in India once the lockdown caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic ends.

While powertrain options on the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS have not been revealed, we expect the model to be offered with a range of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Compared to the outgoing model, the third-gen GLS is 77mm longer and 22mm wider, while the wheelbase has witnessed an increase of 60mm.

Feature highlights of the next generation Mercedes-Benz GLS include multi-beam LED headlamps, two slat grille, new LED tail lights, new front and rear bumpers and dual exhaust vents. Inside, the model will come equipped with MBUX system, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, five-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, rear seat entertainment with 11.6-inch touchscreen units for the second row, Heads-Up Display (HUD) and lumbar support and massage function for the second row.