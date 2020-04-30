Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Gulf Oil partially resumes operations at Silvassa plant

Gulf Oil partially resumes operations at Silvassa plant

April 30, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
27 Views
Be the first to comment
Gulf Oil partially resumes operations at Silvassa plant

- Gulf Oil has a lube blending plant in Silvassa with a capacity of 90,000 kilo litres

- Permission to resume operations is currently valid till the lockdown is lifted on May 3

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has resumed partial operations at its lube plant in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Silvassa. 

The company is said to be ramping up production to primarily fulfil requirements from customers in the essential categories. Gulf Oil claims that the plant operations at Silvassa will be undertaken with minimum manpower under full compliance to the COVID-19 safety precautionary measures that are laid down by the local government authorities.

Gulf Oil also has a second lubricant plant at Ennore (near Chennai), that has a capacity of up to 50,000 kilo litres. However, despite Gulf Oil also attaining permission to operate its Chennai plant till May 3, company officials are yet to take a decision on the same.

  • Gulf Oil
  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113012 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in