Gulf Oil partially resumes operations at Silvassa plant

- Gulf Oil has a lube blending plant in Silvassa with a capacity of 90,000 kilo litres

- Permission to resume operations is currently valid till the lockdown is lifted on May 3

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has resumed partial operations at its lube plant in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Silvassa.

The company is said to be ramping up production to primarily fulfil requirements from customers in the essential categories. Gulf Oil claims that the plant operations at Silvassa will be undertaken with minimum manpower under full compliance to the COVID-19 safety precautionary measures that are laid down by the local government authorities.

Gulf Oil also has a second lubricant plant at Ennore (near Chennai), that has a capacity of up to 50,000 kilo litres. However, despite Gulf Oil also attaining permission to operate its Chennai plant till May 3, company officials are yet to take a decision on the same.