New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS teased ahead of launch

April 06, 2020, 03:07 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
806 Views
Be the first to comment
New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS teased ahead of launch

- Third-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS listed on India website

- The model is expected to be launched soon

Mercedes-Benz has shared a teaser image of the next-gen GLS ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming months. The teaser image shared on the official website reveals the fascia and alloy wheel design of the model.

Unveiled in April last year, the third generation Mercedes-Benz GLS receives an updated exterior design in line with the latest design philosophy from the German brand. Feature highlights include a two-slat grille, multi-beam LED headlamps, new front and rear bumper, new LED tail lights and dual exhaust vents.

Mercedes-Benz New GLS Exterior

Dimension wise, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS is 77mm longer and 22mm wider, while the wheelbase has increased by 60mm. Inside, the model comes equipped with features such as a MBUX 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear seat entertainment with 11.6-inch touchscreen units for the second-row, five-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, lumbar support and massage function for the second row seats and a Heads-Up Display (HUD).

Powertrain options on the India-spec new Mercedes-Benz GLS have not been revealed although we expect the model to be offered with a range of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The company has also unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, which could arrive in the country sometime later.

