New-gen Jaguar XJ electric spied for the first time

- The new-gen XJ flagship sedan will be pure electric

- Expected to break cover later this year

Jaguar pulled the plug on the previous-gen XJ sedan last year with a suggestion of the replacement having a pure electric nature. We even saw a minimal teaser of the flagship sedan at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Now, our spy sleuths have caught the new British Luxo-barge undergoing testing in the cold winters of Lapland.

The well-camouflaged test prototype doesn’t give out many details but looking at the production body, the new XJ could be sleeker and sportier than before. Upfront, the characteristic Jag grille should be present but it will surely be modified owing to the electric nature of the car. It will be flanked by newly-designed LED headlamps – some part of which can be seen in the pictures. In profile, the sloped roofline which meets the tailgate appears to be more profound and sporty compared to the outgoing model.

Even the door handles are now pop-up style as seen on new Range Rovers and I-Pace. Interestingly, the tailgate is raised lending it a distinct stance while the iconic quarter-glass might not be part of the new design update. Meanwhile, the taillamps will adopt the XE-like styling and it might also be extended on to the tailgate as seen on the test mule. And the all-black, five-spoke alloy wheels surely hint at the sporty nature. Moreover, the long-wheelbase model will surely be introduced later.

As for the underpinnings, the new electric XJ will be based on JLR’s new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA). Although it will debut with an electric powertrain, there are reports of a six-cylinder petrol engine to join in later in the life cycle. Although the specification of the electric powertrain is yet to be known, Jaguar is aiming to offer around 500 kilometres of driving range.

We expect the new electric XJ to debut later this year. When it arrives, the British flagship sedan will have to face stiff competition from the likes of the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, apart from upcoming luxury electric sedans like Mercedes-Benz EQS and Audi E-Tron GT. Indian debut might happen only after the electric XJ goes on sale in the international markets.