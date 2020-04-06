Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New-gen Jaguar XJ electric spied for the first time

New-gen Jaguar XJ electric spied for the first time

April 06, 2020, 01:18 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
746 Views
Be the first to comment
New-gen Jaguar XJ electric spied for the first time

- The new-gen XJ flagship sedan will be pure electric

- Expected to break cover later this year

Jaguar pulled the plug on the previous-gen XJ sedan last year with a suggestion of the replacement having a pure electric nature. We even saw a minimal teaser of the flagship sedan at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Now, our spy sleuths have caught the new British Luxo-barge undergoing testing in the cold winters of Lapland.

Jaguar I-Pace Exterior

The well-camouflaged test prototype doesn’t give out many details but looking at the production body, the new XJ could be sleeker and sportier than before. Upfront, the characteristic Jag grille should be present but it will surely be modified owing to the electric nature of the car. It will be flanked by newly-designed LED headlamps – some part of which can be seen in the pictures. In profile, the sloped roofline which meets the tailgate appears to be more profound and sporty compared to the outgoing model.

Jaguar I-Pace Exterior

Even the door handles are now pop-up style as seen on new Range Rovers and I-Pace. Interestingly, the tailgate is raised lending it a distinct stance while the iconic quarter-glass might not be part of the new design update. Meanwhile, the taillamps will adopt the XE-like styling and it might also be extended on to the tailgate as seen on the test mule. And the all-black, five-spoke alloy wheels surely hint at the sporty nature. Moreover, the long-wheelbase model will surely be introduced later.

Jaguar I-Pace Exterior

As for the underpinnings, the new electric XJ will be based on JLR’s new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA). Although it will debut with an electric powertrain, there are reports of a six-cylinder petrol engine to join in later in the life cycle. Although the specification of the electric powertrain is yet to be known, Jaguar is aiming to offer around 500 kilometres of driving range.

Jaguar I-Pace Exterior

We expect the new electric XJ to debut later this year. When it arrives, the British flagship sedan will have to face stiff competition from the likes of the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, apart from upcoming luxury electric sedans like Mercedes-Benz EQS and Audi E-Tron GT. Indian debut might happen only after the electric XJ goes on sale in the international markets.

  • Jaguar
  • XJ L
  • Jaguar XJ L
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • I-Pace
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Jaguar XJ L Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.34 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.38 Crore onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.3 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.36 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.33 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.22 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.34 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.26 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.24 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Jaguar XJ L: Featurette

Jaguar XJ L: Featurette

Treat yourself to an anomaly of a 'super car', ...

1223 Likes
188122 Views

New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much

New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much

Jaguar has comprehensively updated the XE sedan wi ...

993 Likes
47650 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in